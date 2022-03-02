Companies
AIR

Airbus halts Russia parts, studying engineering centre options

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Airbus said on Wednesday it had stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but was analysing whether its Moscow engineering centre could keep providing services to local customers under Western sanctions.

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA said on Wednesday it had stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but was analysing whether its Moscow engineering centre could keep providing services to local customers under Western sanctions.

"Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare parts to the country," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia (ECAR) has put on hold all its operations for Airbus in line with sanctions," the statement said.

"Regarding engineering services ECAR provides to its Russian customers, ECAR is analysing the export control sanctions to determine if this activity can be maintained in line with the sanctions," Airbus said, adding it obeys all applicable laws.

The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia was set up in 2003 under a joint-venture between Airbus, Systema Invest and the Kaskol group and employs 200 Russian engineers, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

Luxury Retail Market is Strong, Says Sadove

Feb 18, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular