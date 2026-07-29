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Airbus H1 Profit Jumps As Revenue Rises

July 29, 2026 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY) on Wednesday, reported strong financial results for the first half of 2026, driven by higher commercial aircraft deliveries and improved performance across its core businesses.

Revenue increased 12 percent year over year to EUR 33.18 billion in the first half of 2026 from EUR 29.61 billion a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose 24 percent to EUR 2.73 billion, while reported EBIT climbed 70 percent to EUR 2.75 billion.

Net income increased 47 percent to EUR 2.24 billion from EUR 1.53 billion, with earnings per share rising to EUR 2.84 from EUR 1.93. Research and development expenses increased 4 percent to EUR 1.46 billion.

EADSY is currently trading at $60.64, up $0.11 or 0.18 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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