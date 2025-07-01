Is Airbus Group (EADSY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Airbus Group (EADSY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Airbus Group is one of 58 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Airbus Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EADSY has returned 31.4% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 24%. This shows that Airbus Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Elbit Systems (ESLT). The stock has returned 74.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems' current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Airbus Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.9% so far this year, so EADSY is performing better in this area.

Elbit Systems, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +26.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Airbus Group and Elbit Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.