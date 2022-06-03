Companies
Airbus group delivered approximately 47 airplanes in may - sources

Tim Hepher Reuters
Airbus delivered approximately 47 aircraft in May, down 6% from the same month last year, according to industry sources and tracking data.

The European planemaker declined comment.

Jefferies on Thursday estimated that Airbus had delivered 45 jets in May.

