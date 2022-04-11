Airbus Gets Firm Order For 80 A320neo Family Aircraft From BOC Aviation

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Monday that it has received a firm order for 80 A320neo family aircraft, comprising 10 A321XLR, 50 A321neo and 20 A320neo, from Singapore-based aircraft operating leasing company BOC Aviation.

The latest agreement takes BOC Aviation's total direct orders with Airbus to 453 aircraft from the single aisle A320 Family to the A330 and A350 widebodies during their more than 26 years of partnership.

This is the largest single order ever placed by BOC Aviation and this will bring its total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546. The A320neo Family incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel and CO2 savings, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. The A321XLR version provides a further range extension to 4,700nm.

At the end of March 2022, the A320neo Family had totalled more than 7,900 orders from around 130 customers. Since its Entry into Service six years ago, Airbus has delivered over 2,100 A320neo Family aircraft contributing to 15 million tons of CO2 saving.

