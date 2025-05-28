Airbus Gets Firm Order For 2 More Single-aisle A220-100s From Papua New Guinea' Air Niugini

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) announced Wednesday that Air Niugini, the national carrier of Papua New Guinea, has signed a firm order for two more latest generation single-aisle A220-100s. The deal price was not disclosed.

The company revealed the new order as the first A220 for the airline entered final assembly at Airbus facilities in Mirabel in Canada.

Air Niugini in 2023 had made an initial order for six aircraft. The carrier also has lease agreements signed for three A220-300s from US-based lessor Azorra.

Gary Seddon, Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini said, "The A220 is set to form the backbone of our domestic and regional fleet and will support economic development in Papua New Guinea. As we continue to forecast strong growth we have made the decision to increase our orders for this fuel efficient type, bringing a whole new level of efficiency and comfort for our operations."

According to Airbus, the A220 is quite simply the most efficient and the most modern aircraft in its size category, with a wider and spacious cabin and the range to fly non-stop to any destination on Air Niugini's network.

The A220, powered by Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation GTF engines, combines the longest range and lowest fuel consumption. It offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

The aircraft can carry between 100 to 160 passengers on flights of up to 3,600 nautical miles. Depending on cabin configuration, the A220-100 serves the 100-135 seat market, while the larger A220-300 can carry 120-160 passengers.

The A220, like all Airbus aircraft, is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF. Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030.

As of April end, Airbus had received over 900 orders from more than 30 customers for the A220, of which over 410 have been delivered.

In Paris, Airbus shares were trading 1.9 percent higher at 165.34 euros.

