Airbus frontrunner to win big Air Arabia order - sources

DUBAI/PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA is likely to win an order for at least 100 jets from Air Arabia AIRA.DU, with an announcement possibly as soon as the Dubai Airshow next week, two sources told Reuters.

Air Arabia, which has held talks with both Airbus and Boeing BA.N, was expected to select the European planemaker, two sources said.

