Airbus flies to record highs after latest Boeing blow

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Airbus' shares rose to record highs on Wednesday, after its U.S. arch rival Boeing warned of new issues with the Boeing 737 MAX plane.

Airbus was up by 1.7% at 138.78 euros by 0940 GMT, the top performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Late on Tuesday, Boeing said it did not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny on its flight control system.

Airbus vs Boeinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RFQfrB

