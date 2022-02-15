Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Airbus SE AIR.PA said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI.

It made the announcement at the Singapore Airshow.

Singapore Airlines had in December said it had signed a provisional agreement to buy the freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

