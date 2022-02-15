Companies
AIR

Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Airbus SE said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines.

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Airbus SE AIR.PA said on Wednesday it has finalised a deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI.

It made the announcement at the Singapore Airshow.

Singapore Airlines had in December said it had signed a provisional agreement to buy the freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular