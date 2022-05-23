Airbus Extends Contractor Logistics Support Contract With U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - European airplane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) has Monday signed a follow-on Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract with the U.S. Army to provide spare parts, material, and engineering support for the Army's entire UH-72A and UH-72 B Lakota fleet of 482 utility and training helicopters.

The contract includes a six-month base and 4.5 option years, with a potential total value of more than $1.5 billion.

Under the contract, Airbus will provide support across 67 Lakota sites in the U.S. and overseas. This includes National Guard bases in 43 states, and Fort Rucker in Alabama, where the UH-72A performs the Army's Initial Entry Rotary Wing mission (IERW).

The CLS contract with the U.S. Army is the largest helicopter performance-based support contract managed by Airbus worldwide.

