Airbus expects India orders to make up 6% of its total over next 20 years

Aditi Shah
Chandini Monnappa
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

HYDERABAD, India, March 24 (Reuters) - Airbus SE AIR.PA said on Thursday it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 jetliners over the next 20 years, making up about 6% of the European manufacturer's projected global deliveries over that period.

The world's largest civil planemaker expects 1,770 deliveries of narrow-body planes such as its best-selling A320, which make up the bulk of the Indian market, with the remainder being wide-body planes, Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, said at an air show.

Proliferation of low-cost carriers has spurred growth in narrow-body planes in India, while long-haul travel is a largely untapped market, he told reporters.

Airbus in November said it expects a market total of 39,020 jetliner deliveries over the next 20 years, fractionally lower than the 39,213 it forecast two years ago.

