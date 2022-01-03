Companies
Airbus exceeds target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021 -sources

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Airbus provisionally exceeded its target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021, with final year-end totals subject to a still-incomplete audit, industry sources said on Monday.

Deliveries of aircraft went down to the wire with several handovers completed on Dec 31, according to specialist website Hamburg Finkenwerder News and flight tracking data.

