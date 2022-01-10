Airbus delivers 611 jets in 2021 to remain no.1 producer

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA kept its crown as the world's largest commercial airplane supplier for the third year running in 2022 as deliveries rose 8% to 611 units, company data showed on Monday.

The European planemaker also sold 771 airplanes or a net total of 507 after adjusting for cancellations.

The numbers give Airbus an unassailable lead on revenue-generating deliveries - the industry's main yardstick - after Boeing BA.N handed over 302 jets in the first 11 months.

Airbus said it had beaten its target of 600 deliveries, confirming a Reuters report on Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)

