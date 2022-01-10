Companies
AIR

Airbus delivers 611 jets in 2021 to remain no.1 producer

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Airbus kept its crown as the world's largest commercial airplane supplier for the third year running in 2022 as deliveries rose 8% to 611 units, company data showed on Monday.

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA kept its crown as the world's largest commercial airplane supplier for the third year running in 2022 as deliveries rose 8% to 611 units, company data showed on Monday.

The European planemaker also sold 771 airplanes or a net total of 507 after adjusting for cancellations.

The numbers give Airbus an unassailable lead on revenue-generating deliveries - the industry's main yardstick - after Boeing BA.N handed over 302 jets in the first 11 months.

Airbus said it had beaten its target of 600 deliveries, confirming a Reuters report on Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular