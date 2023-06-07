Airbus deliveries up in May, Go First orders fall by 16 units

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered 63 aircraft in May, up 34% from the same month last year, bringing its total for the year to 244 jets, the company said on Wednesday, confirming Reutersreports.

It booked no new net orders during the traditional lull immediately before the upcoming Paris Airshow.

But it reshuffled orders for 17 planes including 16 removed from the list of outstanding orders for India's Go First, days before the airline sought bankruptcy protection last month, according to a monthly data sheet from the company.

Airbus declined to elaborate on the published data. Go First could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Chris Reese)

