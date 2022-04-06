Airbus deliveries top 140 jetliners in Q1 -sources

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA delivered between 140 and 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up almost 13% from the same period last year, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Airbus declined comment ahead of the release of month orders and deliveries data on Friday after the European market close.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)

