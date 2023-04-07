Companies
Airbus deliveries fell to 127 jets in Q1, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

April 07, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries fell by 9% to 11% to 127 jets in the first quarter, underscoring pressure on global supply chains, industry sources told Reuters.

Deliveries were down 11% from an industrial total of 142 physical deliveries in the same period last year, or down 9% compared with an adjusted year-ago total of 140.

Airbus in the first quarter delivered 11 wide-body jets including 5 A350s, and 10 small A220 jets, the sources said. Airbus declined comment ahead of a release due on April 11. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely) ((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: AIRBUS DELIVERIES/ (URGENT)

