Companies
AIR

Airbus delivered over 45 commercial jets in July - sources

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Europe's Airbus provisionally delivered just over 45 jetliners in July, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Adds details

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA provisionally delivered just over 45 jetliners in July, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The planemaker declined to comment on the unaudited figure ahead of publication of a monthly status report next Monday.

If confirmed after a regular internal audit, the figure would bring deliveries so far this year to just over 342 aircraft, or just over 340 after adjusting for two A350s that could not be delivered to Russia due to sanctions.

The pace of handovers remains roughly par with last year's equivalent total of 344 jets between January and July.

For the year as a whole, Airbus is looking to speed up deliveries. Even so, last week it cut its forecast to 700 planes from 720, compared with 611 delivered in 2021, amid shortages of labour and parts in aerospace supply chains.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular