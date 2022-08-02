Airbus delivered over 45 commercial jetliners in July - sources

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA provisionally delivered just over 45 jetliners in July, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The planemaker declined to comment on the unaudited figure ahead of publication of a monthly status report next Monday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)

