Airbus delivered around 55 airplanes in September - sources

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered around 55 commercial jets in September, bringing the nine-month total to around 488 aircraft, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment on the numbers, which are subject to change during a routine internal audit ahead of publication on Oct 9.

(Reporting by Time Hepher, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

