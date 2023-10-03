News & Insights

Airbus delivered around 55 airplanes in September - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Charisius

October 03, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Time Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered around 55 commercial jets in September, bringing the nine-month total to around 488 aircraft, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment on the numbers, which are subject to change during a routine internal audit ahead of publication on Oct 9.

