News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus delivered 71 aircraft in October - sources

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 06, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered 71 aircraft in October, industry sources said on Monday, up 18% from the same month last year.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of delivery numbers on Tuesday and quarterly results on Wednesday.

The October tally, which also accelerated from 55 aircraft in September, brings total deliveries so far this year to 559 units compared with a full-year target of 720.

It is in line with a forecast of 71 aircraft by analysts at Jefferies, which said the higher pace of deliveries had "further de-risked" the 2023 delivery target after Airbus downgraded and eventually abandoned delivery goals last year amid supply woes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.