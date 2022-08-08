Companies
AIR

Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, bringing physical deliveries so far this year to 343 aircraft - just under half way towards the planemaker's revised full-year target of 700.

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered 46 jets in July, bringing physical deliveries so far this year to 343 aircraft - just under half way towards the planemaker's revised full-year target of 700.

Airbus also said in a monthly update on Monday that it had formally booked a major order for almost 300 jets from the main airlines in China, announced last month. L1N2YI0M4

However, it cancelled orders for four A350s from Aeroflot AFLT.MM, representing 30% of the outstanding orders for the jet from the sanctions-hit Russian airline.

July's tally of 46 deliveries, held back by a shortage of engines, confirmed a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered just over 45 jetliners in July .

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular