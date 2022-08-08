Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA delivered 46 jets in July, bringing physical deliveries so far this year to 343 aircraft - just under half way towards the planemaker's revised full-year target of 700.

Airbus also said in a monthly update on Monday that it had formally booked a major order for almost 300 jets from the main airlines in China, announced last month. L1N2YI0M4

However, it cancelled orders for four A350s from Aeroflot AFLT.MM, representing 30% of the outstanding orders for the jet from the sanctions-hit Russian airline.

July's tally of 46 deliveries, held back by a shortage of engines, confirmed a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered just over 45 jetliners in July .

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.