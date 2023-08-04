Airbus delivered 381 jets in first seven months of 2023

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA deliveries rose 11% in the first seven months of the year to 381 airplanes, the European planemaker said on Friday.

For July, deliveries stood at 65 aircraft, it said in a monthly commercial update, confirming a Reuters report.

Airbus also said it had booked 60 gross orders in July.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.