Airbus delivered 381 jets in first seven months of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

August 04, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA deliveries rose 11% in the first seven months of the year to 381 airplanes, the European planemaker said on Friday.

For July, deliveries stood at 65 aircraft, it said in a monthly commercial update, confirming a Reuters report.

Airbus also said it had booked 60 gross orders in July.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
