Airbus delivered 316 jets in first half -sources

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA deliveries increased by 6% in the first half of the year to a total of 316 aircraft, industry sources said.

The European planemaker delivered 72 planes in June, up 20% from 60 in the same month last year and up from 63 in May this year, they added.

Airbus, which is targeting 720 deliveries for the year, declined to comment ahead of the publication of data on Friday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.