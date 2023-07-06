News & Insights

Airbus delivered 316 jets in first half -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

July 06, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA deliveries increased by 6% in the first half of the year to a total of 316 aircraft, industry sources said.

The European planemaker delivered 72 planes in June, up 20% from 60 in the same month last year and up from 63 in May this year, they added.

Airbus, which is targeting 720 deliveries for the year, declined to comment ahead of the publication of data on Friday.

