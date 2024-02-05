News & Insights

Airbus delivered 30 jets in January - sources

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 05, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA delivered 30 airplanes in January, up 50% from the same month last year and back in line with the first month of 2022, industry sources said.

The company, which is expected to announce a new annual delivery target with results on Feb 15, declined comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)

Reuters
