Airbus delivered 30 jets in January - sources

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA delivered 30 airplanes in January, up 50% from the same month last year and back in line with the first month of 2022, industry sources said.

The company, which is expected to announce a new annual delivery target with results on Feb 15, declined comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)

