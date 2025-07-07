Airbus to Deliver 20 A330-900 Jets to Malaysia Aviation Group

Airbus SE EADSY recently secured a firm order from the Malaysia Aviation Group to deliver 20 of its A330-900 widebody commercial aircraft. This should bolster EADSY’s commercial aircraft backlog and future revenue prospects.



This contract win further strengthens Airbus’ A330neo jet’s position in the global commercial aircraft market, particularly for wide-body jets.

Why A330-900?

Airbus’ A330-900 aircraft, powered by the next-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, can fly up to 7,350 nautical miles (13,334 km) and all types of routes, from short to medium and long range. This fuel-efficient aircraft boasts the capability to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 25% compared to previous generation aircraft.



Such exceptional attributes must have been boosting demand for this jet, resulting in strong order growth, like the latest one.

Surging Global Demand Fuels EADSY’s Growth

Rising air passenger traffic, backed by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and modern aircraft, is driving growth in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus expects the world's passenger fleet to nearly double during the 2025-2044 period, with the demand for new commercial jets totaling 43,420 new aircraft. This demand should get translated into meaningful revenue growth for this jet giant. In line with this, EADSY's commercial aircraft activities generated 4% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025.



As of May 2025, the company has delivered 243 commercial aircraft to 61 customers. We expect the company to continue to record similar revenue growth in the coming quarters, thanks to such robust delivery numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbus’ 2025 revenues suggests an annual improvement of 12.9%, further supporting this thesis.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising jet demand trends are mentioned below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company enjoys a strong business footprint globally and has been the manufacturer of premier commercial jetliners for decades. Its commercial portfolio includes the 737, 767, 777 and 787 families of aircraft, as well as the Boeing Business Jet line.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 25.6%.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: The company is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world. Its product portfolio of commercial jets includes E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2.



Embraer delivered an average earnings surprise of 150.60% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 15.4%.



Textron Inc. TXT: The company offers a wide range of commercial aircraft solutions, particularly business jets. Its product portfolio includes a handful of business aircraft like the Citation M2 Gen3, Citation CJ4 Gen3, Citation CJ3 Gen3, Citation Latitude and the Citation Longitude.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 6.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 26.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 21.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.