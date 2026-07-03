Airbus to Deliver 18 A330-900 Aircraft to Scandinavian Airlines

Airbus SE EADSY recently secured a firm order from Scandinavian Airlines ("SAS") to deliver 18 of its A330-900 widebody commercial aircraft. The order will support SAS' international network expansion by increasing capacity on existing high-demand routes and enabling the launch of new global routes.

A330-900: A Smart Choice for Modern Aviation

Airbus’ A330-900 aircraft, powered by next-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, can fly up to 7,350 nautical miles (13,334 km) and is designed to operate efficiently across short, medium and long-haul routes. The aircraft delivers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared with previous-generation models.



These advanced capabilities continue to drive strong customer demand for the A330-900 aircraft, as reflected in the steady flow of new orders, including the recent agreement with SAS.

Steady Demand for EADSY's Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, driven by stronger travel activity among passengers and business executives, along with growing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is fueling expansion in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus forecasts demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This is expected to support industry growth while facilitating the essential replacement of aging, less fuel-efficient aircraft. Such a strong demand outlook is expected to translate into substantial long-term revenue growth for the aerospace giant.



Reflecting this strong demand, Airbus had delivered 262 commercial aircraft to 68 customers as of May 2026. Meanwhile, its A330 Family had accumulated more than 1,950 orders from 133 customers worldwide.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising aircraft demand trends are mentioned below:



Embraer S.A. EMBJ: The company ranks among the world’s leading commercial aircraft manufacturers, offering a portfolio that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets.



EMBJ has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $8.31 billion, which implies a rise of 12%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company enjoys a strong business footprint globally and has been the manufacturer of premier commercial jetliners for decades. Its commercial aircraft portfolio includes the 737 MAX, 767, 777X and 787 Dreamliner.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2026 sales stands at $96.7 billion, which indicates a jump of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests year-over-year growth of 98.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

Over the past three months, shares of Airbus have risen 21.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A Key Pick

A better-ranked stock from the same industry is HEICO Corporation HEI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HEI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales stands at $5.19 billion, which implies a rise of 15.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.