Airbus Defence And Space To Acquire INFODAS - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to acquire INFODAS, a Cologne-based, German company that provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector including for defence and critical infrastructures. Airbus said the acquisition supports its strategic ambition to strengthen cybersecurity portfolio for the benefit of European and global customers.

INFODAS has been certified by the Federal Office for Information Security as an IT security service provider in the areas of information system auditing, consulting and penetration tests. It has around 250 employees and annual revenues of about 50 million euros.

