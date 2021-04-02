Airbus, Dassault reach tentative workshare agreement on FCAS fighter - source

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Industrial partners including Airbus AIR.PA and Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA have reached a tentative agreement on the European FCAS fighter project after weeks of deadlock over workshare and other topics, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The agreement, first reported by La Tribune, paves the way for talks to resume at political level among the project's three government backers, France, Germany and Spain, the person said.

Airbus and Dassault both declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Laurence Frost Editing by Mark Heinrich)

