Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

Airbus is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.

CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plans were at an early stage.

