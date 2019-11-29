Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA, AIRG.DE is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.

CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plans were at an early stage.

