AIR

Airbus confirms Scherer to be appointed CEO of planemaking arm

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

September 26, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA confirmed the appointment of sales chief Christian Scherer as CEO of its core planemaking operation on Tuesday, restoring dedicated leadership of its main business for the first time in four years as it tackles global complexity.

The world's largest planemaker said that group CEO Guillaume Faury, who has combined the job of running the wider aerospace company with the planemaking business since 2019, said the move would free him to steer the group in a fast-changing environment.

Scherer's appointment as Commercial Aircraft CEO will take effect from Jan. 1 after discussions with unions, Airbus said. The shake-up confirms a reorganisation first reported by Reuters.

