Airbus Confirms Orders From Chinese Operators For Total Of 292 A320 Family Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), on Friday, confirmed the signature of orders with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines for a total of 292 A320 Family aircraft. Airbus noted that, by the end of May 2022, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totalled over 2,070 aircraft. At the end of May, the A320neo Family had totalled more than 8,000 orders from over 130 customers.

Separately, Air China Ld said the company is expecting to take delivery of the 64 Airbus A320NEO series aircraft in stages from 2023 to 2027.

