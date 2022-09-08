Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders

Adds Airbus quote, no immediate comment from Qatar Airways, orders and deliveries detail

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier.

"Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.

The rare order cancellation, confirming a decision exclusively reported by Reuters in August , was revealed in monthly order data published on Thursday.

Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft withheld from Qatar by Airbus.

It delivered 382 jets over the same period, or a net total of 380 after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.

