Airbus Confirms Agreement With French, U.K., U.S. Authorities On Investigations

(RTTNews) - Regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations, Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) confirmed Tuesday that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.

These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations or ITAR.

They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator.

Airbus said it cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities for legal reasons.

