News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus confirms 55 jet deliveries in September

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 09, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Airbus on Monday confirmed it had delivered 55 aircraft in September, bringing the nine-month total to 488 jets.

Deliveries included the first A350 for Air India, part of a batch of six originally sold to Russia's Aeroflot. Air India placed orders for 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.

Deliveries were flat in September, but rose 23% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, company data showed.

Reuters reported last week that Airbus had delivered around 55 aircraft in September, unchanged from the same month of 2022.

It targets 720 deliveries for the full year.

Airbus sold 23 jets in September, bringing the nine-month order tally to 1,280 jets or 1,241 after cancellations.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.