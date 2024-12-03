Airbus Conducts Strategic Share Buyback to Boost Equity

Airbus Group SE (FR:AIR) has released an update.

Airbus SE has successfully executed a significant share buyback program, purchasing 554,600 shares between November 25 and 29, 2024, as part of its strategy to bolster employee share ownership and equity-based compensation plans. This initiative underscores Airbus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with a total investment of approximately €76.95 million.

