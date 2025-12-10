Airbus Completes Acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems' Industrial Assets

Airbus SE EADSY recently stated the completion of its transaction with Spirit AeroSystems, acquiring industrial assets dedicated to its commercial aircraft programs.



Under the deal, Airbus now owns the former Spirit AeroSystems sites at Kinston, NC (A350 fuselage sections); Saint-Nazaire, France (A350 fuselage sections); Casablanca, Morocco (A321 and A220 components) and a few more.



The company receives $439 million in compensation, subject to standard purchase price adjustments and customary post-closing review. Additionally, Airbus gets certain amounts to settle liabilities as outlined in the purchase agreements.

Benefits of EADSY’s Latest Acquisition

Airbus’ takeover of Spirit AeroSystems’ major production sites bolsters its oversight of essential components for the A350, A220 and A321 programs. Integrating these facilities in-house allows Airbus to strengthen supply-chain resilience, lessen reliance on external suppliers, and improve production efficiency and reliability for its high-demand aircraft models.



The expanded manufacturing footprint in the United States, France, and Morocco boosts capacity and operational flexibility. Overall, the acquisition strengthens quality control, speeds up program efficiency and better positions Airbus to meet rising global aircraft demand.

Stable Demand for EADSY’s Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, fueled by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with increasing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is propelling growth in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus projects demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This trend will not only drive industry growth but also support the replacement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft, highlighting the company’s potential for strong long-term revenue growth.



As of November 2025, Airbus had delivered 657 commercial aircraft to 87 customers globally.

Merger & Acquisition in Aerospace & Defense Space

Other leading aerospace companies engaged in acquisitions to strengthen their aircraft programs are listed below:



The Boeing Company BA: On Dec. 8, 2025, the company announced the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. The deal covers all Spirit’s operations related to Boeing’s commercial programs, including 737 fuselages and major structures for the 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner. It also encompasses commercially procured fuselages for the P 8 and KC 46 programs.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 31.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $86.83 billion, which calls for a rise of 30.5%.



TransDigm Group, Inc. TDG: In October 2025, the company revealed that it had acquired the Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. Business of Goodrich Corporation from RTX Corporation. The buyout of Simmonds Precision Products fits perfectly with TransDigm’s long-term strategy of acquiring proprietary aerospace components with significant aftermarket content.



TDG has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales stands at $9.93 billion, which implies a jump of 12.4%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 20.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked stock from the same industry is Astronics Corporation ATRO, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s 2025 sales stands at $856.9 million, which implies a rise of 7.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 59.10% in the last four quarters.

