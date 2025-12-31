Airbus Clinches Contract to Supply 30 A320neo Aircraft to CALC

Airbus SE EADSY recently secured a firm order from China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (“CALC”) to supply 30 of its A320neo family commercial aircraft. This marks CALC’s fifth order with Airbus and lifts its total Airbus aircraft orders to 282, including 203 from the A320neo Family aircraft.

A320neo: A Modern, Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

The A320neo is among the world’s most popular single-aisle aircraft, flown by airlines of all business models across all continents. Featuring a highly flexible cabin layout, it can accommodate up to 194 passengers at maximum capacity. The aircraft delivers up to 20% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than earlier-generation aircraft and offers a range of up to 3,400 nautical miles (6,300 km). It is also capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel, with a target of reaching 100% by 2030.



These advanced capabilities have significantly boosted the aircraft’s appeal, leading to strong demand and steady growth in orders.

Stable Demand for EADSY’s Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, fueled by enhanced air travel among passengers and executives, along with increasing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is accelerating growth in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus estimates demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This trend is expected to support industry expansion while replacing older, less efficient aircraft, highlighting Airbus’ strong long-term revenue prospects.

As of November 2025, Airbus had delivered 657 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other prominent commercial aerospace players that are also expected to gain from the rising jet demand trends are mentioned below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company has long held a leading position in commercial aircraft manufacturing, with more than 14,000 of its jets operating globally. Its portfolio includes the 737 MAX family, 777 family and 787 Dreamliner. In the third quarter of 2025, the company delivered 160 commercial aircraft.



BA boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 31.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $87.26 billion, which calls for an increase of 31.2%.



Embraer S.A. EMBJ: The company ranks among the world’s leading commercial aircraft manufacturers, offering a portfolio that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets. During the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 20 new commercial jets.



EMBJ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $7.42 billion, which implies a rise of 16%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 14.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.5%.



EADSY’s Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the same industry is Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CW has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $3.44 billion, which implies a rise of 10.2%.

