Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO warns of compulsory layoffs -letter

Contributor
Johanna Decorse Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus has warned staff it may have to carry out compulsory layoffs after air travel failed to recover as quickly as anticipated from the coronavirus crisis, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus has warned staff it may have to carry out compulsory layoffs after air travel failed to recover as quickly as anticipated from the coronavirus crisis, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

"I owe it to you to be transparent: it's unlikely that voluntary departures will be enough," CEO Guillaume Faury wrote. The letter marks a more pessimistic tone after Airbus previously said only that it could not rule out compulsory measures.

Unions and the French government have urged the Toulouse-based planemaker to avoid compulsory layoffs as it sheds up to 15,000 posts to cope with plummeting travel demand.

(Reporting by Johanna Decorse; writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular