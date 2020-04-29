Airbus CEO Warns Industry Faces 'Gravest Crisis' as Plane Maker's Profits Plunge

Airbus posted a €481 million loss in the first quarter as the plane maker’s CEO warned the aerospace industry was in the midst of its “gravest crisis.”

Airbus posted a €481 million loss in the first quarter as the planemaker’s chief executive warned the aerospace industry was in the midst of its “gravest crisis.”

The European plane manufacturer’s operating profit plummeted 49% to €281 million, while revenue fell 15% to €10.6 billion as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. The stock ticked 1% higher but remains 59% down year-to-date.

Air travel demand has collapsed in recent weeks as countries around the world have imposed lockdown measures and travel restrictions.

Airbus delivered 122 commercial aircraft in the first three months of the year, 40 fewer than the previous year.

The company burned through €8 billion in just three months, including a €3.6 billion charge to settle a global corruption probe by U.S., British and French authorities.

The Toulouse-headquartered plane maker said it would focus on “cash preservation” in the coming quarters as well as reducing production to match demand. Airbus has already cut production by roughly a third and will also cut capital expenditure by around €700 million.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said: “We are now in the midst of the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known. We’re implementing a number of measures to ensure the future of Airbus.”

Faury said Airbus was left with more than 60 aircraft that could not be delivered due to the pandemic and expected deliveries in the second quarter to be “very low.” However, he said there were signs of a recovery in China, at a “very slow” pace, but there would be deliveries in the second quarter.

Chief financial officer Dominik Asam said the June quarter would be the “toughest one,” on an earnings call. Airbus, which withdrew 2020 guidance in March, said visibility was still too limited to issue new guidance.

In a letter to employees, reported earlier this week, Faury said the company was “bleeding cash” and warned its survival was at stake. Airbus has made use of government-backed furlough schemes, starting with 6,000 workers in France and Britain, but Faury told employees “more far-reaching measures” may be needed.

British Airways outlined plans to permanently cut up to 12,000 jobs on Tuesday as it warned passenger demand may not recover to 2019 levels for “several years.”

Looking ahead. The picture for the global aviation industry looks very bleak indeed. A number of airlines, including British Airways, have spoken about the fight for survival and Airbus has also alluded to the threat to its future posed by coronavirus. The financial health of airlines is crucial to Airbus, which beat Boeing to become the world’s largest plane maker last year in terms of deliveries. BA’s warning that a passenger demand recovery will take years could be a major blow, and Airbus said the recovery in China had started at a very slow pace — suggesting a painful route back to normality.

