Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Airbus is assuming a 40% drop in production over the next two years due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was quoted on Monday as saying.

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA is assuming a 40% drop in production over the next two years due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was quoted on Monday as saying.

"For the next two years - 2020/21 - we assume that production and deliveries will be 40% lower than originally planned," Faury told Die Welt newspaper.

Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average. On June 3, however, Reuters reported it was looking to hold underlying jet output at 40% below pre-pandemic plans for two years, adding pressure to cut thousands of jobs.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular