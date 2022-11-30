Companies
Airbus CEO says Inflation Reduction Act imbalanced and unfair

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 30, 2022 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

TOULOUSE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA voiced alarm over the United States' new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Wednesday, warning it would encourage investment in the United States at the expense of Europe.

The new tax-credit law accelerates decarbonisation but risks creating "imbalance and unfairness", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said.

Faury was speaking to reporters by video link during a company briefing on sustainability before joining French President Emmanuel Macron on a visit to the United States.

