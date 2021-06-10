Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO says focusing on evolving existing portfolio

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in remarks aired on Thursday that the planemaker is focusing mainly on the evolution of existing platforms in the near term, while voicing optimism over longer-term technologies like hydrogen.

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in remarks aired on Thursday that the planemaker is focusing mainly on the evolution of existing platforms in the near term, while voicing optimism over longer-term technologies like hydrogen.

"We have a good portfolio of platforms; we believe the evolution will be on those platforms, on systems, connectivity, energy management and decarbonisation," he told the A4E Aviation Summit in a pre-recorded interview.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular