Airbus CEO says focusing on evolving existing portfolio

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in remarks aired on Thursday that the planemaker is focusing mainly on the evolution of existing platforms in the near term, while voicing optimism over longer-term technologies like hydrogen.

"We have a good portfolio of platforms; we believe the evolution will be on those platforms, on systems, connectivity, energy management and decarbonisation," he told the A4E Aviation Summit in a pre-recorded interview.

