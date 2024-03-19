News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO says Boeing's problems are bad for whole industry

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 19, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

Adds comments from French Finance Minister in paragraphs 6-7

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA takes no pleasure in the technical problems plaguing U.S. rival Boeing BA.N as they damage the image of the entire aerospace industry, the CEO of the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

"I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry a whole," Guillaume Faury told the "Europe 2024" conference in Berlin, when asked about technical problems at Boeing.

"We are in an industry where quality and safety is top priority," he added.

Boeing was rocked in January by a door plug blowout on one of its 737 MAX 9 jets during an Alaska Airlines ALK.N flight.

Earlier this month, Boeing also told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines LTM.SN 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the same event in Berlin that Airbus was currently in better shape than Boeing.

"I prefer Airbus' situation to that of Boeing," he said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA
ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.