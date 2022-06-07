Airbus CEO says air travel rebound outpacing forecasts

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA said on Tuesday that a broad recovery in air travel is happening more quickly than expected, with the exception of China.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also told the Paris Air Forum that the industry is working to inject more slack into disrupted supply chains by transferring from a 'just in time' model to a 'just in case' strategy, based on more inventory.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.