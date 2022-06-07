Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO says air travel rebound outpacing forecasts

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The head of European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday that a broad recovery in air travel is happening more quickly than expected, with the exception of China.

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA said on Tuesday that a broad recovery in air travel is happening more quickly than expected, with the exception of China.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also told the Paris Air Forum that the industry is working to inject more slack into disrupted supply chains by transferring from a 'just in time' model to a 'just in case' strategy, based on more inventory.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular