Companies
AIR

Airbus CEO awaits November data, says supply chain still complex

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 29, 2022 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA will have a clearer picture on 2022 deliveries by the end of November but the supply chain environment "remains very complex," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday.

Attending industry talks in Brussels, Faury declined to comment directly on whether Airbus would achieve its year-end target of about 700 jet deliveries after preliminary unofficial November data and industry sources pointed to growing challenges.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
AM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.