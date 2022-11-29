Airbus CEO awaits November data, says supply chain still complex

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA will have a clearer picture on 2022 deliveries by the end of November but the supply chain environment "remains very complex," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday.

Attending industry talks in Brussels, Faury declined to comment directly on whether Airbus would achieve its year-end target of about 700 jet deliveries after preliminary unofficial November data and industry sources pointed to growing challenges.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

