Airbus CEO: Supply problems may improve from mid-2023

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair on Thursday he expects supply bottlenecks to ease from mid-2023 as crises have usually lasted 12 to 18 months in the past but warned nobody can make such predictions with certainty.

The CEO of Airbus' archrival Boeing BA.N had said at the same fair on Wednesday he expected the problems to continue until the end of 2023 as the group has a large and complicated supply chain.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.