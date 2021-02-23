Airbus, Boeing face cancellations in Norwegian restructuring -sources

Companies
Planemakers Airbus and Boeing are bracing for some jet order cancellations from troubled Norwegian Air amid restructuring proceedings, industry sources said.

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Planemakers Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N are bracing for some jet order cancellations from troubled Norwegian Air NORR.OL amid restructuring proceedings, industry sources said.

Norwegian last year won protection from bankruptcy in both Norway and Ireland, where most of its assets are registered, and is aiming to emerge with fewer aircraft and less debt.

The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases.

“There is a hearing ongoing and we can’t comment until that is over,” a Norwegian spokesman said.

Airbus had no immediate comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

