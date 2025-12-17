Markets

Airbus Bags EUR 30 Mln Contract From European Maritime Safety Agency

December 17, 2025 — 08:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), the French aerospace and defense major, Wednesday announced that it has secured a 30-million-euro framework contract from the European Maritime Safety Agency or EMSA to provide Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems or RPAS services for multipurpose maritime surveillance with the Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial System.

As per the company, these services will enhance Coast Guard missions by offering extended coastal range and long-endurance capabilities, including search and rescue operations, fisheries control and environmental protection, as well as detection of illicit maritime activities.

The initial framework contract is for 2 years with a provision for two additional one-year option periods bringing the maximum potential delivery timeframe up to four years. Service is set to start in 2026 and operations will be performed by French service provider Extensee.

The Flexrotor surveillance capabilities will support the national competent authorities of EU Member States, Norway, and Iceland, as well as relevant EU institutions. Under this contract the Flexrotor systems can be deployed in two operations in parallel with take-off sites within any participating country with the flexibility to add supplementary parallel operations if requested, the company added.

Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 192.14 EUR, down 0.42% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.