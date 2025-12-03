Airbus Backs FY25 Adj. EBIT View, Cuts Commercial Aircraft Delivery Target

(RTTNews) - Aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.PA) on Wednesday maintained its financial guidance for fiscal 2025, but trimmed its commercial aircraft delivery target. The company attributed the downward revision to a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow.

For the year, the company continues to expect an EBIT Adjusted of around 7.0 billion euros and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around 4.5 billion euros.

Further, the company now projects around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025, compared to previous target of around 820 aircraft deliveries.

Airbus plans to release commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of November on December 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.