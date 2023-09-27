Airbus aware of Carmat's difficulties, mum on possible help

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA, the biggest shareholder in French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA, said on Wednesday it was aware of Carmat's financial difficulties but did not say whether it would support a possible fundraising.

The world's largest planemaker holds a stake of more than 11% in Carmat and has invested around 50 million euros ($52.8 million) in the company, an Airbus spokesperson said in response to Reuters questions.

Carmat warned late Monday that supply issues meant it would miss its full-year sales target and it could run out of cash by the end of October, sending its shares down 27% on Tuesday.

Airbus says its involvement in Carmat dates back to creation of GIE Carmat in 1993 by Alain Carpentier and Matra Defense - a company which was acquired by one of French predecessor companies later merged into EADS predecessor Airbus.

($1 = 0.9471 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)

